Great entertainers Atalanta in seventh heaven again

Atalanta were in seventh heaven for a third time this season after hammering Lecce 7-2 in a one-sided Serie A clash at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Gian Piero Gasperini's great entertainers put on another ruthless show to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions, Duvan Zapata helping himself to a hat-trick.

It was the third time this season that Atalanta have scored seven in Serie A, having thumped Udinese 7-1 in October and thrashed Torino 7-0 away from home in January and have now amassed 70 goals in 25 matches.

They also become the first team since Milan way back in 1958-59 to score five or more goals in five Serie A encounters in the same season.

Zapata's treble ensured fourth-placed Atalanta have three players with a double-figure goal tally in the current campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the other only sides in the top-five European leagues to have three players with at least 10 goals this season.