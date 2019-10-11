Gervinho renews Parma contract until 2022

Gervinho has signed a new contract with Parma, keeping him with the Serie A club until 2022.

The Ivory Coast international joined Parma in August 2018 and still had two years to run on his previous deal.

He impressed in his debut campaign at Stadio Ennio Tardini with 11 league goals, earning links with a move to Fiorentina and Inter.

However, the 32-year-old former Arsenal and Roma forward remained at Parma and has now committed his future to the club by agreeing fresh terms.

Gervinho has started the 2019-20 season with three goals in his first eight outings in all competitions.