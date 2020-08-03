Fiorentina prepared to sell Chiesa for right price, says club president

Fiorentina are willing to sell Federico Chiesa for the right price, club president Rocco Commisso said.

Chiesa, 22, has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus, Inter and Milan.

After a 3-1 win over SPAL on the final day of the 2019-20 season on Sunday, Commisso once again reiterated Fiorentina are open to selling the star forward but are in no rush to see him leave.

"Chiesa still at Fiorentina? We hope so," he told Sky Sport.

"He can do whatever he wants. The main thing is that if he goes, he will get to the cash desk as much as we ask."

Commisso added: "I hope he will stay, but if he wants to leave they must pay him what we value him, on our terms."

Chiesa scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 games this season for a Fiorentina side that finished the league in 10th place.