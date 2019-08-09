Eto'o tips Lukaku to shine at Inter after leaving United

Samuel Eto'o backed Romelu Lukaku to continue to shine at Inter following his club-record move to the Serie A side.

Lukaku ended his two-year spell at Manchester United, joining Antonio Conte's Inter in a reported €80million deal before the Premier League's transfer window closed on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Belgium striker had been linked to Inter since United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made clear his preference to play Marcus Rashford up front in Manchester.

Former Inter striker Eto'o – who was part of the club's treble-winning season under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10 – played alongside Lukaku during the pair's time with Chelsea and he tipped the Belgian to succeed at San Siro.

"Welcome to the Inter Milan Romeo. More than a team, it's a family you join," Eto'o wrote via Instagram.

"There, you will rub yourself with stars, so there is no doubt that you will continue to shine.

"Good luck in this new adventure that I hope [will be] filled with goals. Make us proud little brother!"

Lukaku spent two years at Old Trafford after arriving from Premier League rivals Everton for a fee in the region of £75m in 2017, despite Conte's best efforts to bring him to Chelsea during the Italian's time in London.

He scored 12 Premier League goals in 2018-19 and 15 across all competitions as United finished sixth and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Belgium's all-time leading scorer finished with 42 goals for United in 96 appearances, 16 more than nearest rival Rashford over the past two seasons.