Diaz set for Milan return after testing negative for coronavirus

Milan playmaker Brahim Diaz is poised for a first-team return after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Spaniard has missed the last three games for the Rossoneri after contracting COVID-19.

Diaz, 22, was forced to isolate while Milan secured Serie A wins over Hellas Verona and Bologna either side of a Champions League defeat to Porto.

Ahead of Milan's clash with Torino on Tuesday, the San Siro club said on their website: "AC Milan announces that Brahim Diaz has tested negative to the COVID-19 swab test."

Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, has scored three goals in Serie A this season and provided one assist.

Stefano Pioli's side will go top of the table if they avoid defeat at home against Torino.