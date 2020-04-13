Coronavirus: We must complete Serie A season – FIGC chief Gravina

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said the 2019-20 Serie A season must be completed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top flight was suspended indefinitely last month due to the spread of COVID-19 and the FIGC has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

The Italian government has extended its current strict restrictions on movement and outdoor activities until May 3, although reports in the country this week suggested some clubs are keen to return to training at that time, resume playing by the end of the same month and conclude 2019-20 in July.

Some teams are unwilling to resume the season – which saw defending champions Juventus a point clear of Lazio through 26 games at the time of postponement – but Gravina hopes the campaign restarts as soon as possible.

"I'll repeat what I've been saying: we'll start again once there's the guarantee of everything being in order in regards to the health of the athletes and those who work at the clubs," Gravina told Sky Calcio Club.

"We have a meeting on the 15th of this month between the various technical and scientific bodies to discuss the next steps. We need everyone to be on the same page.

"The hope is we begin again as soon as possible. But we must complete the season — there could be very negative implications if we're unable to do so."

Coronavirus has killed at least 114,170 people across the globe, with over 1,851,400 confirmed cases.

Italy – which remains on lockdown – has recorded more than 19,890 deaths and over 156,360 cases.