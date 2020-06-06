Ligue 1
Serie A

Coronavirus: Serie A to allow five substitutions

Coronavirus: Serie A to allow five substitutions

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Serie A will allow teams to make five substitutions during games for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

It brings Italy's top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

World football's pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus hiatus.

If a team wishes to make all five changes, they must come in no more than three match interruptions, aside from half-time.

Serie A is set to resume on June 20, more than three months after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previous Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering well, say Milan
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering well, say Milan
Next Napoli players rally behind grieving boss Gattuso
Read
Napoli players rally behind grieving boss Gattuso

Latest Stories