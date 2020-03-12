Coronavirus: Juve defender Rugani says he's fine after positive test

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he is "fine" as the Italy international allayed fears after contracting coronavirus.

Rugani tested positive for COVID-19 but is not displaying any symptoms, Serie A champions Juve revealed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old contracted the virus following last week's clash with rivals Inter, and just six days before Juve are scheduled to play Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

"You will have read the news and that's why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I'm fine," Rugani wrote via social media.

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us #thankyou."

No country outside China has been more heavily affected by the virus, which originated in Wuhan in December and was on Wednesday confirmed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Italy has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown by its government and suspending all domestic sport until April 3.

According to the WHO, Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has seen over 800 deaths as a result.