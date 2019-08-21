Chelsea defender Zappacosta undergoing Roma medical

Davide Zappacosta arrived at Roma to undergo a medical ahead of finalising a move from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old checked in for medical tests on Wednesday and has been tipped to sign a season-long loan deal at Stadio Olimpico.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino in August 2017 for a reported £23million but has failed to hold down a spot in the side.

He appeared 26 times in the Premier League during his first two campaigns at Stamford Bridge and has not been used by head coach Frank Lampard this season.

Lampard revealed last Friday he had not made a decision over Zappacosta's future, with fellow right-back understudy Reece James currently sidelined by injury.

But the Italy international's loan switch is seemingly close to going through and he is ready to make an impact at Roma.

"I'm very excited," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "I've missed Italy so much and I'm happy about coming back, even more to Rome, which is near my home.

"I know the club and the fans and I know how much passion they put in. The team are very young and I think we can do well."