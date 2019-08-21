Chelsea defender Zappacosta completes Roma loan

Davide Zappacosta has joined Roma on loan from Chelsea on an initial six-month loan deal.

Roma have confirmed the move and also hold the option to prolong Zappacosta's temporary stay at Stadio Olimpico until the end of the season, while the Blues have extended the full-back's contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2022.

"I am pleased to join Roma after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person," Zappacosta told Roma's official website.

"Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation – I cannot wait to start training alongside my new team-mates."

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte brought Zappacosta to the Premier League from Torino in August 2017 and he made 22 top-flight appearances in his maiden campaign.

However, opportunities last term proved scarce under Maurizio Sarri and he has yet to appear under Frank Lampard, who also has Reece James to compete with Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back when he returns to full fitness following an ankle injury.

Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, who also worked with Zappacosta at Torino, is sure he will make a big impact in the Italian capital.

"I'm pleased to be able to have Davide on my team once again," Petrachi said.

"Compared with the player that I knew at Torino, now Roma are getting a player who has matured both as a player and a person after a valuable spell in another league.

"I am certain that Davide will be able to make an important contribution during the course of the season."

Zappacosta earned winners' medals in the FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea.