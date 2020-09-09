Brescia's Tonali appears to confirm Milan move

Brescia and Italy sensation Sandro Tonali appeared to confirm his transfer to Serie A giants Milan via social media.

Tonali is reportedly set to undergo his Milan medical on Wednesday ahead of his €35million switch from Brescia.

The 20-year-old midfielder, compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo, had been tipped to join city rivals Inter following his exploits for Brescia.

But Tonali – a Milan fan as a child – seemingly announced his move to the Rossoneri before any official announcement.

Tonali uploaded a picture of himself as a child, wearing a Milan shirt via Instagram, with the caption: "Blame the fairytales".

A technically gifted midfielder renowned for his dribbling and passing abilities, Tonali scored once and registered seven assists for Brescia as they were relegated from Serie A in 2019-20.

Tonali – who ignored offers from Barcelona and Manchester United – had played a key role in Brescia's promotion to Italy's top tier in 2018-19.