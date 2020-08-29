Borja Valero bids farewell to Inter

Borja Valero appears to have confirmed he will leave Inter when his contract expires.

Antonio Conte was reportedly interested in handing the veteran midfielder a one-year contract extension at San Siro.

The 35-year-old's deal is due to expire at the end of August and he posted a farewell message to the club on his official Twitter account.

Valero wrote: "It was an honour to wear these colours. Thanks for everything @Inter."

Valero joined Inter from Fiorentina in 2017 and made 100 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring five goals.

A return to Fiorentina could be in the offing for the Spaniard, while Genoa and Parma have also been credited with an interest.