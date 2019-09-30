AC Milan make worst Serie A start in 81 years

AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo is under significant pressure after his side lost their fourth game in six Serie A matches this season, marking their worst start to a campaign in 81 years.

The last time a Rossoneri side lost four of their first six games of a Serie A season was in 1938-39, and the only previous occasion it occurred was in 1930-31.

Anything other than a victory at Genoa on Saturday could prompt the club's directors to call time on Giampaolo's tenure after just seven league games in charge, with the club 16th in the table as they head to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso as head coach at San Siro after the club finished fifth in Serie A in 2018-19, narrowly missing out on a place in this season's Champions League.