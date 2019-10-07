Rugby World Cup 2019: Robust contingency plan in place for Typhoon Hagibis

World Rugby is monitoring a typhoon developing off the south coast of Japan and has a "robust "contingency plan in place should it impact any Rugby World Cup fixtures.

Typhoon Hagibis is scheduled to bring high winds and heavy rain to Japan on Saturday and Sunday, when the final pool fixtures of the tournament will be played.

It is said to be on course to hit Fukuoka in the south west of the country, the venue for Ireland's Pool A clash with Samoa, though it is not possible to determine the exact path it will take.

A statement from World Rugby read: "We are monitoring Typhoon Hagibis, which is currently developing off the south coast of Japan.

"The latest modelling from our weather information experts and the Japan Meteorological Agency, indicates that the typhoon is tracking in a north-westerly direction and could bring high winds and heavy rain to southern Japan on 12 and 13 October.

"While it is too early to determine the exact trajectory and impact, if any, of the typhoon at this early stage, as per previous typhoon warnings, we have a robust contingency programme in place in the event adverse weather looks likely to impact fixtures.

"We will continue to closely monitor this developing situation in partnership with our weather information experts, local authorities, transport providers and the teams, and will provide a further update tomorrow [Tuesday]."