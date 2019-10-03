Rugby World Cup 2019: Poirot to lead much-changed France against Tonga

Jefferson Poirot will captain a France side that includes 11 changes for the Rugby World Cup encounter with Tonga on Sunday.

Jacques Brunel has selected a third different half-back pairing in as many matches in the tournament, with Baptiste Serin in at scrum-half and Romain Ntamack getting the nod at fly-half.

Prop Poirot leads Les Bleus after coming off the bench to score in an unconvincing bonus-point success over the United States on Wednesday.

Camille Chat, Paul Gabrillagues, Sofiane Guitoune and Alivereti Raka are the only players to retain their starting berths for the encounter at Kumamoto Stadium.

Brunel will name his replacements on Friday for a match France will be expected to take maximum points from ahead of a huge Pool C showdown with leaders England.

France are a point adrift of England, who face Argentina on Saturday, with two wins out of two.

France: Maxime Medard, Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Sofiane Guitoune, Alivereti Raka, Romain Ntamack, Baptiste Serin; Jefferson Poirot (captain), Camille Chat, Rabah Slimani, Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.