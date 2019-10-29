Rugby World Cup 2019: Jerome Garces to ref England-South Africa final

Jerome Garces will referee the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa on Saturday.

He will become the first Frenchman to take charge of a World Cup final, the match marking his 56th Test with the whistle.

Compatriot Romain Poite and New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will be his assistant referees, while Kiwi Ben Skeen will serve as TMO.

"I am honoured and delighted to be appointed to referee the Rugby World Cup 2019 final," said Garces ahead of the match in Yokohama.

"It is a dream as a referee, but this is a team sport, and as a team of four, we will be out there to do the best for the teams, the fans, the sport, but also the entire match officials team, selectors and support team, who have worked so hard over the last four years, culminating in Rugby World Cup 2019."

Garces' performance in the Springboks' 19-16 semi-final win over Wales attracted criticism from some pundits, who questioned the award of a couple of penalties in favour of Rassie Erasmus' side.