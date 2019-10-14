Rugby World Cup 2019: Ireland Aki to play no further part in Japan after three-week ban

Bundee Aki will play no further part in Ireland's Rugby World Cup campaign after being hit with a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Samoa's Ulupano Seuteni.

Referee Nic Berry showed the powerful centre a red card in the 29th minute of Saturday's 47-5 hammering of Samoa, which secured Ireland's place in the quarter-finals.

Aki sought to have the red card overturned but the referee's decision was upheld by a disciplinary committee meeting on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old's past record saw the original starting point of a six-week suspension reduced to three, but that means Aki will not face New Zealand in the last eight, nor can he play in the semis or final should Ireland get that far.