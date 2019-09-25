Rugby World Cup 2019: England have 'no glaring weaknesses' - Gold

An England team with "no glaring weaknesses" will be the opposition for the United States when Gary Gold's men try to pull off a mammoth Rugby World Cup upset.

USA face England in Kobe on Thursday in their opening Pool D encounter, having claimed just three World Cup wins across seven appearances in the competition.

England started their quest for a second world title with a comfortable 35-3 win over Tonga on Sunday, when Eddie Jones' men were well below par.

That England were able to win with such ease without hitting top gear served as an early warning shot to their rivals for the Webb Ellis Cup.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, coach Gold said of Jones' side: "I genuinely don't think there are any glaring weaknesses in this England team.

"They defend particularly well. Their set-pieces are outstanding. They've got good ball-in-hand play. George [Ford] runs the show brilliantly at 10.

"For as long as I can remember, tier-two teams, or as people like to refer to us, have been moaning and crying for more opportunities to play against tier-one teams, so when we're drawn in a pool like this we see it as an exciting opportunity.

"We don't see it necessarily as a daunting task. Although it's going to be a very difficult task. But it's something that we've been preparing for, for a very long time now."

"We're just playing a really balanced team. It didn't really bother me who they did and didn't pick because it's coming in waves. If it wasn't the team that played against Tonga, which was monstrously physical and powerful, then it's the team that they've picked at the moment, which is going to be very, very fast.

"I would say we pretty much don't have anything to lose, other than the rugby game. But we don't really have anything to lose. The expectations are quite low, nobody gives us a chance, and conversely that puts pressure on a team like England.

"When you are playing a team that on paper is supposed to be weaker than you ... the England players, it will go through their mind. Maybe not very long but it'll go through their mind ... what if, what if, what if?

"So, when you're in a situation like that, the pressure's really on them and it's not really on us."