Philadelphia Union 1-2 Portland Timbers: Ebobisse, Blanco score in semi-final win

The Portland Timbers moved into the MLS is Back Tournament final with a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco scored for the Timbers in their semi-final victory at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Andrew Wooten pulled a goal back for Philadelphia, but Portland advanced into the decider, in which they will face either Orlando City or Minnesota United.

The opener came for Portland in the 13th minute through Ebobisse's fourth goal of the tournament.

Ebobisse got on the end of a Diego Valeri corner to head in and make it 1-0.

Philadelphia squandered a great chance to equalise on the stroke of half-time as Sergio Santos put a penalty over the crossbar.

Instead, another corner saw Portland double their lead, Blanco heading in from close range after Dario Zuparic got on the end of a Valeri set-piece with 20 minutes remaining.

Blanco has enjoyed a fine tournament, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Wooten scored in the 85th minute for Philadelphia, but they were unable to find an equaliser.