MLS Review: Zimmerman stunner sends Los Angeles top

Los Angeles FC moved top of the Western Conference in MLS after a dramatic win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Walker Zimmerman scored a stunning 92nd-minute winner to see LA edge a 10-man Real Salt Lake 2-1 at the Banc of California Stadium.

The result saw Bob Bradley's side move onto 10 points through four games this season, putting them top.

The visitors took the lead in the 35th minute through Damir Kreilach, who sent Tyler Miller the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But Diego Rossi pulled the hosts level before half-time and their chances were boosted when Justin Portillo was sent off in the 84th minute.

It took something special to secure the three points, Zimmerman's spectacular 25-yard effort lifting LA to a dramatic win.

Elsewhere, David Accam's brace helped Philadelphia Union hand Columbus Crew their first loss with a 3-0 victory.

Orlando City edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 and Dallas recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.