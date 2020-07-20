Ligue 1
MLS

MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami eliminated as winless start continues

MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami eliminated as winless start continues

Getty Images

Inter Miami have been eliminated from the MLS is Back Tournament after a 1-0 loss to New York City extended their winless start.

Diego Alonso's team suffered a fifth successive loss, leaving them with the longest winless start for an MLS expansion franchise.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the 64th-minute winner as he beat the offside trap, brought down a long ball from Alexandru Mitrita and slotted home to keep New York's hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams alive.

To compound Miami's misery, Juan Agudelo was sent off in the 90th minute for two cautions as he became the third different Inter player to be sent off in their opening five fixtures.

Previous MLS is Back Tournament: Earthquakes extinguish Fir
Read
MLS is Back Tournament: Earthquakes extinguish Fire to secure top spot, Sounders also advance
Next Juve-linked Busio tipped for 'massive future' afte
Read
Juve-linked Busio tipped for 'massive future' after firing Sporting KC through

Latest Stories