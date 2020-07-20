MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami eliminated as winless start continues

Inter Miami have been eliminated from the MLS is Back Tournament after a 1-0 loss to New York City extended their winless start.

Diego Alonso's team suffered a fifth successive loss, leaving them with the longest winless start for an MLS expansion franchise.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the 64th-minute winner as he beat the offside trap, brought down a long ball from Alexandru Mitrita and slotted home to keep New York's hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams alive.

To compound Miami's misery, Juan Agudelo was sent off in the 90th minute for two cautions as he became the third different Inter player to be sent off in their opening five fixtures.