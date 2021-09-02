MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi joins Fenerbahce on loan from LAFC

Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi has moved from LAFC to Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce on loan for the season with an option to buy.

The signing of the 23-year-old, who won last year's MLS Golden Boot MLS Young Player of the Year, was confirmed by Fenerbahce on Wednesday after he passed a medical examination in Istanbul.

LAFC also confirmed his exit, after three-and-a-half seasons in California, where he was signed as a teenage Designated Player in the club's foundation season in 2018 and led the side to a record-breaking 2019 Supporter's Shield winning season.

"This is an exciting next step in Europe for Diego,"LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. "We are forever grateful to Diego for the way he helped build this Club both on and off the field from day one.

"To see him grow into a great player who will now perform in the Europa League with Fenerbahce is exciting and shows that our ambition to develop talent is working."

The 2019 MLS All-Star joins Fenerbahce who finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and have not lifted the league title since 2013-14.

Rossi departs LAFC after 103 MLS matches, scoring 44 goals with 21 assists. He made 119 appearances in all competitions for LAFC, netting 57 times.