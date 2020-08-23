MLS: Beckham's Inter Miami make history, Galaxy beat LAFC in El Trafico

Inter Miami celebrated their first MLS victory after edging Orlando City 3-2, while LA Galaxy defeated city rivals Los Angeles FC in the El Trafico.

Expansion franchise Inter – co-owned by former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star David Beckham – made their home debut in Miami on Saturday.

Making their home bow at the former site of Lockhart Stadium, while they wait for their yet-to-be constructed Miami Freedom Park to be built, Inter had lost five consecutive games since joining the league.

Inter exited the MLS is Back Tournament behind closed doors in Orlando with three straight defeats amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a return to regular league action saw Diego Alonso's men finally prevail.

Julian Carranza gave Inter a 12th-minute lead, only for Orlando's Daryl Dike to restore parity for the MLS is Back Tournament runners-up six minutes later.

Inter moved ahead again thanks to another Carranza goal approaching the half-hour mark before Rodolfo Pizzaro's volley doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half.

Orlando star Nani reduced deficit with 10 minutes remaining, however, Inter held on for a memorable three points.

Goals from Ethan Zubak and Sebastian Lletget helped the Galaxy claim bragging rights with a 2-0 victory against LAFC.

The Galaxy were routed 6-2 by LAFC at the MLS is Back Tournament last month, however, they avenged that painful defeat.

LAFC also saw star Carlos Vela exit the game early in the second half with an apparent knee injury at Banc of California Stadium.

Elsewhere, Pity Martinez's brace inspired Atlanta United's 2-0 win at home to Nashville, while Real Salt Lake came from behind to rout Colorado Rapids 4-1 thanks to a four-goal second half.