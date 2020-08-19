Thiago Silva unsure of next club but keen to sign off at PSG with Champions League success

Thiago Silva is eager to end his trophy-laden eight-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain with Champions League success before finalising a decision over his next career move.

The centre-back signed a contract extension to stay at the club until the end of their 2019-20 campaign, which will conclude on Sunday in PSG's first European Cup final.

Silva helped keep a clean sheet in Tuesday's 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig and is aiming to bow out on the ultimate high by lifting the most famous club trophy of them all.

However, the Brazil international - who has won 23 trophies during his time in the French capital - has yet to decide which club he will join next.

"I don't want to talk about that because it is not going to help us, but I want us to celebrate all together after the last match with a title," he told RMC Sport.

"I have already said a lot of times before that I want to finish [my career] here in Europe.

"A decision was taken, now things are calm in my head. I will be at another club, but my heart will stay here."

PSG were comfortable winners against Leipzig in Lisbon thanks to goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat.

Despite the three-goal margin of victory, however, Silva insists his side did not have it all their own way at the Estadio da Luz.

"It was not easy at all - there were difficult moments," he said. "But today, we deserved to be in the final.

"I'm very happy with my team and how we behaved. We tried not to concede a goal right until the end because we know that we are very strong up top and can always score."

PSG will now take on either Bayern Munich or Lyon in Sunday's final knowing that victory will see them win an unprecedented fourth major trophy of the campaign.

And Thilo Kehrer, who has started their last three Champions League games, has talked up the team spirit in the PSG camp.

"We are proud to go to the final. In the locker room, there was a lot of noise," he said. "This evening we showed a real collective.

"In recent months, we have been able to come together and gradually form a united group. It took a while, but we became more organised and are now more together".