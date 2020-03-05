Saint-Etienne 2-1 Rennes: Boudebouz downs defending champions and books final spot

Substitute Ryad Boudebouz's stoppage-time winner sent Saint-Etienne into the Coupe de France final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over defending champions Rennes on Thursday.

A cool finish into the bottom-right corner in the 94th minute from Boudebouz sent the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard into raptures and booked a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on April 25.

Saint-Etienne started the brighter of the two sides but found themselves behind when M'Baye Niang resoundingly converted a 33rd-minute penalty awarded following William Saliba's foul on Raphinha.

Timothee Kolodziejczak restored parity ahead of half-time and Boudebouz - who had replaced Yann M'Vila in the 83rd minute - struck at the last, with the final whistle followed by a pitch invasion from the jubilant home supporters.