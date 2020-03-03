PSG comeback stood for nothing – Rashford only wants trophies at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford insists winning trophies with Manchester United is what counts as he admitted last season's stunning comeback at Paris Saint-Germain meant nothing as they failed to win the Champions League.

Rashford's injury-time penalty secured a 3-1 victory at Parc des Princes as United, shorn of several first-team players, became the first side in the competition's history to overturn a deficit of 2-0 or greater from a first leg at home as they progressed on away goals.

Despite the celebrations after that last-16 triumph, United were dispatched 4-0 across two legs by Barcelona in the quarter-finals as their 2018-19 season fizzled out to leave them without silverware or a Champions League return.

Rashford admits such victories ultimately matter little if there is no trophy to follow.

"We didn't go on to win the competition or reach the final," he told FourFourTwo. "So, in my mind, it doesn't stand for anything.

"We need to start showing signs that we can be the United of old. Football has changed a lot, so it's not going to be exactly the same, but we know the club can do it. It's been difficult, but it's a period of transition. As long as we stay focused, I don't see why we can't turn things around and really improve."

Rashford had been in fine form for United during manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's season of rebuilding until a serious back injury, which is likely to keep him out for several more weeks, brought his campaign to a halt.

The FA Cup and Europa League represent the Red Devils' best chances of lifting a trophy in 2019-20, with Liverpool running away in the Premier League title race and Manchester City having claimed the EFL Cup.

Rashford is desperate to end a three-year wait for a title of any kind, even if his longer-term ambitions are a little higher than domestic cups.

Asked about his hopes, he said: "To win the World Cup, and for Man United to win the Champions League.

"As long as the team is successful and we get back to winning titles and trophies, that's the main thing for me."

Aside from prizes, Rashford also plans to go down in history as one of the great players to represent United from academy to senior side.

"That's always the aim," he said. "You grow up around so many people who have that United legend status that it becomes part of your dream.

"When you dream of playing for Man United, you don't only dream of making your debut; you dream of being like [David] Beckham, [Paul] Scholes and [Ryan] Giggs. It's part of the dream as an academy lad."