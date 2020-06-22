No Camavinga offers received despite Real Madrid interest

Rennes have received no offers for Eduardo Camavinga, with club president Nicolas Holveck reaffirming the teenage midfielder will not be leaving.

Camavinga is reportedly a target for Real Madrid following a breakout Ligue 1 campaign with Rennes, who finished third when the 2019-20 season was curtailed in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Holveck believes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak means it is unlikely Europe's elite clubs will spend big in the close season, though he has not put an asking price on the 17-year-old.

Rennes will participate in the Champions League in 2020-21 and Holveck is adamant Camavinga will still be part of the team next season after no bids were received.

"We are coming out of an incredible crisis. When you listen to the big clubs, I'm not sure there will be big moves this summer," Holveck told a news conference as Rennes returned to training on Monday.

"We have not set a price but we have determined that he will stay with us this season because we are ambitious.

"He is a very thoughtful boy, he knows where his sporting interest is. We didn't receive any offers."