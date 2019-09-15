Neymar must accept boos from fans – Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar had to accept the boos from fans after he marked his return with a spectacular winner against Strasbourg.

Playing his first game of the season for PSG, Neymar produced a moment of magic in additional time, scoring an acrobatic goal to lift PSG to a 1-0 win on Saturday.

But the Brazil star was targeted by his own fans, booed after an off-season transfer saga during which he reportedly pushed for a return to Barcelona.

Tuchel said the 27-year-old needed to accept being booed by supporters, but he praised Neymar's response.

"It was not easy because he is a sensitive guy, but he did well," he told a news conference.

"That's the life, it's not easy for the fans too during the transfer market. That's why we have to accept their behaviour. I don't want to judge their behaviour, it's like that. It was not easy.

"He can play better, with more dribbling and more accelerations. He needs several games in order to find the right rhythm and his physical abilities to make our game faster with his sprints.

"He has the quality to decide the destiny of a game. I am happy he showed that in the last minute."

PSG hold a two-point lead atop Ligue 1 after claiming their fourth victory in five league games.

They host Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Wednesday.