Messi, Neymar and Mbappe 'like the best actors in the world making a movie together', says Saha

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar offer a unique attraction at Paris Saint-Germain, according to former France international Louis Saha.

Messi ended a 21-year association with Barcelona, amid the Catalan club's financial difficulties, to join PSG on a free transfer and Mauricio Pochettino unleashed his much-vaunted frontline for the first time on Wednesday.

While the Ligue 1 outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in the Champions League, Saha has expressed excitement about the trio as PSG look to challenge domestically and in Europe.

"It is exceptional for all those who love beautiful football to be able to watch or even imagine watching a trio like Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe," Saha told Stats Perform.

"It's true that I was anxious to see Mbappe potentially go to Real Madrid.

"I found it unfortunate, almost for world football, because we just want to see this trio, even if it is only six months. It's a show, it's like the best actors in the world making a movie together.

"That's why fans all over the world watch this sport. It is because of exceptional talents.

"Sometimes you want to forget about the economy, forget about sponsorship and everything else to think about the show. You have to protect it almost because it's unique.

"And we have to realise how lucky we are to have this type of show in Ligue 1 because frankly, in modern football, it's incredible."

The trio have yet to click but, as they prepare to face Lyon on Sunday, Mbappe has been the man in form so far.

The France forward has scored four times already and will be looking forward to facing Lyon, who he has scored against eight times – his favourite opponent in Ligue 1.

However, the 22-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Real Madrid and with less than a year left on his current contract, Saha is hoping PSG can keep a hold of their star.

"It's difficult to understand because it seems to be a 'no-brainer', as they say in English," Saha said.

"When you say Messi is coming, that's what you [Mbappe] had asked for in terms of transfer to be competitive and so on.

"He lets people speak, as they say, and he knows where he wants to go and that's to his credit. I love the fact when you know what you want, when you have a vision and you are clear with yourself.

"I see it in his performances. He's on the run. He's scoring goals. All I hope is that he has as much fun as he makes us dream and then it's his destiny.

"I just like the prospect of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi not necessarily challenging each other on goals, but challenging each other at the peak level of what you could find in terms of a trio.

"[They can] make us dream. That's what we expect. When I see a Manchester United team or a Chelsea team or something else, even if I support one or another team, what I want to see is an authentic show, so it's an opportunity to see something exceptional."