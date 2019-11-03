Mbappe reminds me of Brazil star Ronaldo - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, saying the forward reminds him of the great Brazil striker Ronaldo.

Mbappe has scored seven goals in his past four matches for the Ligue 1 champion after a 2018-19 season in which he netted 39 times in all competitions for his club.

Manager Mourinho is a huge fan of the 20-year-old, already a World Cup winner and one of the brightest talents in football.

"The only player that comes to my mind and with who I can compare him is Ronaldo," Mourinho told Telefoot.

"I think they [Mbappe and Ronaldo] are players with unique qualities. If you play against him, he's scary."

Mbappe netted on Friday for PSG in a 2-1 defeat at Dijon.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, was a prolific goalscorer for PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in a glittering career.

In addition to reminding him of the Brazilian, Mourinho also said that he was also impressed by Mbappe's character.

He added: "I spoke with Kylian for three minutes at the ceremony of the Ballon d'Or.

"He speaks with everyone with a simplicity ... remarkable, classy."

Mbappe moved from Monaco to PSG in 2017, initially on loan. Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasyliev expects Mbappe to end up at Real Madrid, like Ronaldo.

Vasyliev told Telefoot that Mbappe said to him: "I want to become a great player here [France], Real will wait. But it will come."