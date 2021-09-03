Mbappe out of France squad with calf injury

France striker Kylian Mbappe has been granted permission to return to Paris Saint-Germain after suffering a right calf injury.

Mbappe will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine on Saturday and Finland on Tuesday as a result.

The French Football Federation confirmed that no replacement would be called up.

Mbappe was taken off in the closing stages of France’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Despite the draw, Les Bleus sit top of Group D, four points clear of their next opponents Ukraine with four games remaining.

The 22-year-old will hope to recover in time to return to league action for his club against Clermont on September 11.