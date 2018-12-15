Lyon defender Rafael set for three months out

Lyon defender Rafael da Silva is set for up to three months out of action after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury this week.

The former Manchester United full-back has not featured for his club since a Champions League draw with Manchester City at the end of November, having been sent off in the derby against Saint-Etienne the previous weekend.

After serving a three-match domestic suspension, Rafael had surgery on Friday on his adductors and pubis.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in a news conference at the weekend that the Brazilian was set for between two and three months on the sidelines.

That lay-off could cause Rafael to miss the first leg of Lyon's Champions League last-16 tie in mid-February, with the Ligue 1 club set to learn the identity of their opponents in Monday's draw.