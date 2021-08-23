Donnarumma will 'stay humble' in quest to be PSG number one

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said he has not joined Paris Saint-Germain to sit on the bench, but will "stay humble" in his bid to oust Keylor Navas.

Donnarumma left Milan upon the expiration of his contract at the end of June, subsequently joining Ligue 1 giants PSG on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old – who made his Milan debut at the age of 16 in 2015 – is one of five recruits PSG have made this transfer window, including Lionel Messi.

After making 30 Serie A appearances in 2015-16, Donnarumma missed just five league games for Milan over the past five campaigns, establishing himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

He only helped his reputation at Euro 2020, playing a starring role as Italy won the competition – indeed, Donnarumma made two saves in the penalty shoot-out victory over England in the final on July 11.

However, he has found himself starting the 2021-22 campaign behind Navas having been an unused substitute in the first game he was available for - a 4-2 win over for PSG over Brest last Friday.

"I came to Paris to play. PSG sought me and wanted me. And I wanted PSG,” Donnarumma told Canal Plus.

"I came here to play, so I will give my best to be a starter, but there must be competition. I am ready to play.

"I want to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and in order to do that, it’s necessary to sacrifice and be humble. Being humble is the most important thing."

Donnarumma's switch to Paris has raised some questions given Costa Rica's Navas has shown himself a more-than-capable goalkeeper.

In Ligue 1 last term, excluding penalties and own goals, Navas let in 17 goals from an xGOT conceded total of 24.1, giving him a figure of 7.1 goals prevented.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma conceded 35 from an xGOT of 34.1, giving him a goals prevented figure of -0.9 in Serie A last season.

Navas might be feeling the heat, though, when he flapped at a relatively weak shot from Franck Honorat in the game against Brest when PSG were 2-0 up.

Donnarumma insisted his rivalry with Navas, who has yet to keep a clean sheet in three Ligue 1 appearances this season, will be strictly a professional one and will not impact upon his relationship with his PSG team-mate.

"Competition doesn’t scare me. Keylor is a big goalkeeper, but I am here to play. The competition is good and can help us improve," Donnarumma added.

"There won’t be problems, Keylor is a great person, we are friends and there are no problems, competition is normal in big clubs."