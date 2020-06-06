Di Maria happy at PSG, glad he didn't join Barcelona

Angel Di Maria insisted he wanted to finish his career in Europe at Paris Saint-Germain, saying he was happy he did not leave for Barcelona in 2017.

Di Maria, 32, was linked with a switch to Camp Nou three years ago after just two seasons at PSG and with Neymar arriving from the LaLiga giants.

But the Argentina attacker ended up staying in Paris, and said he was happy that had been the case.

"I was very happy in Paris, but people at the club at the time told me some things, which turned out to be lies in the end," Di Maria told L'Equipe.

"Barca tried to get me to come. The two clubs discussed it, but PSG did not want to sell me and it ended there.

"These lies annoyed me a lot but, in the end, not leaving was a good thing because I am very happy in Paris today."

Di Maria, who has scored 12 goals in 37 games this season, is out of contract at PSG next year.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker said he wanted to stay at PSG.

“Ending my career in Europe with PSG is the only thing I want and have in mind," Di Maria said.

He added: "As for the rest, I don't know for the moment. No discussions have been initiated and this is not my intention at this time."