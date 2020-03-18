Coronavirus: Voiding Ligue 1 season not considered as LFP prioritise finishing 2019-20

French football authorities are not considering voiding the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus and insist they will even finish the campaign after the June 30 deadline if necessary.

With all of the major European leagues on hiatus at least until April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA hosted an extraordinary video conference on Tuesday, outlining a plan for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

With Euro 2020 postponed for 12 months, clubs agreed to a "commitment to complete all domestic and European club competitions by the end of the current sporting season, i.e. June 30, 2020 at the latest".

Such a scenario is dependent on the global coronavirus situation improving – though France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) is suggesting its priority is finishing the season whenever possible, even if that means completing it after June 30.

Executive director Didier Quillot said on Wednesday: "We've made it a major principle to do everything we can to finish on 30 June.

"The goal is June 30, but if we have to finish later, we'll adapt, with the clubs and the players. We'll play as much as we can."

LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour added: "We are delighted at the sacred union of European football.

"The Administrative Council meeting on Tuesday recalled that the top priority was to complete the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns, in view of the sporting and economic stakes involved. This is vital for the future of the clubs and French football."

France-wide containment measures mean a return of football in the country is impossible before April 15, and although LFP is keen for action to re-commence once that period is over, Boy de la Tour accepts a willingness to adapt is necessary.

She said: "If the containment period lasts 15 days, and we add two weeks of training before that, we could resume around 15 April. We can anticipate everything, but above all we have to adapt and remain pragmatic."