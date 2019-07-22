Borussia Monchengladbach sign Marcus Thuram from Guingamp

Borussia Monchengladbach have signed France Under-21 striker Marcus Thuram from Guingamp.

The 21-year-old – son of World Cup winner and France great Lilian Thuram – has penned a four-year contract with the Bundesliga side for a reported fee of €10million.

Thuram joined Guingamp in 2017 from Sochaux and scored 17 goals in 72 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

"We're thrilled to have Marcus on board," said Monchengladbach's sporting director Max Eberl. "He is a fast, robust and dangerous attacker who fits into our squad well. We’re confident that he will make his mark in the Bundesliga."