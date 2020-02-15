Amiens 4-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Guirassy denies Tuchel's men in extraordinary contest

Paris Saint-Germain fought back from three goals down but were denied by a last-gasp equaliser as they drew 4-4 at Amiens in a remarkable Ligue 1 contest.

Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate all struck inside 40 minutes as struggling Amiens made an extraordinary start.

But PSG, who were playing without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia, recovered to move to the brink of a memorable victory.

They equalled a Ligue 1 record by scoring in 32 straight away games when Ander Herrera got his first PSG goal just before the break, after which Nianzou Kouassi twice headed in to draw the visitors level.

Mauro Icardi thought he had completed the comeback when he tapped in, but Guirassy had the last word as Amiens salvaged a draw in the first minute of added time.