Zidane grateful to 'great captain' Ramos

Zinedine Zidane described his time working with Sergio Ramos as "a great pleasure and an honour" after the defender's departure from Real Madrid was announced.

Ramos and Zidane won two LaLiga titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles and four Champions Leagues together at Madrid during the Frenchman's two spells as coach.

Madrid announced on Wednesday that Ramos' future had been resolved and that the 35-year-old is to leave the club.

In a tribute to Ramos on Instagram, Zidane, who left Madrid at the end of May, said: "LEGEND.

"It was a great pleasure and honor to have you as a partner and player!

"A great captain for history! Thank you so much for everything."