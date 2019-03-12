Simeone not drawn on Zidane's Real Madrid return

Diego Simeone was not interested in discussing Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League showdown with Juventus.

Zidane was announced head coach of Madrid on Monday – replacing Santiago Solari – after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu following three successive European crowns in May.

Asked about Juve icon Zidane on the eve of Atletico's clash against the Italian champions, who trail 2-0 in the last-16 tie, coach Simeone dismissed the question.

"With all due respect, it is not the right time to talk about him [Zidane] with an important match like Juventus and Atletico," Simeone told reporters.

Atletico – second in LaLiga ahead of city rivals Madrid – travel to Turin with a two-goal lead thanks to Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin.