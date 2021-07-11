Rumour Has It: LaLiga approve Messi registration with new Barcelona deal likely

Lionel Messi lifted the Copa America on Saturday in Brazil.
But back in Europe, rumours continue to swirl about his future.
The 34-year-old forward is out of contract though the latest development suggests a resolution is in sight.
TOP STORY - NEW BARCELONA DEAL LOOMS FOR MESSI
AS reports that LaLiga have authorized Barcelona to register Lionel Messi despite the club's financial concerns.
Messi became a free agent last week with Barcelona working on a new deal, pending their financial constraints having been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paris Saint-Germain had been linked with a swoop for Messi but the approval of the authorities to register Messi is a strong indication he will stay.
ROUND-UP
- Highly sought-after Saul Niguez is being considered in a swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, which would include Antoine Griezmann, claims Football Espana. Liverpool were linked with Niguez earlier this week.
- Chelsea have joined the race for Rennes teenage talent Eduardo Camavinga, alongside Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid, according to Le Parisien.
- Manchester United are ready to spend £17m to sign Napoli's right-back Giovanni di Lorenzo following the Euro 2020 final, reports Il Napolista.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini will sign a new one-year extension with Juventus after the completion of Euro 2020.
- Newly promoted Watford are keen on Udinese's Danish star Jens Stryger Larsen after he impressed during Euro 2020, reports 90min.
- Newly promoted Brentford are preparing a £10m bid for Liverpool's Harry Wilson claims The Sun.