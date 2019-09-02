Real Madrid lacked everything against Villarreal, rages Casemiro

Casemiro was unequivocal in his assessment of Real Madrid's 2-2 LaLiga draw at Villarreal, surmising they were "lacking everything" at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Madrid twice had to come from behind on Sunday, with Gareth Bale's efforts cancelling out strikes from Gerard Moreno and then Moi Gomez, before the Wales star was sent off for two bookings in as many stoppage-time minutes.

Despite Bale salvaging Madrid a point away from home, Casemiro was scathing of the team's performance, convinced they underwhelmed all over the pitch.

"We are lacking everything," he said. "We have to score goals and be better defensively. This is a team. If we defend, we all defend. If we attack, we all attack. This is the spirit.

"Real Madrid ore obliged to win always, this jersey makes it an obligation. This is a complicated stadium. We had control for 65 minutes, but they got into it and scored.

"This is the way forward, we keep adding points. The international break is here and we can change our mindset. We have to keep working.

"[Fan frustration] is normal, but they have to see the work we do. We have to keep working to get as far as we can in LaLiga."

Madrid return to LaLiga action after the international break against Levante on September 14.