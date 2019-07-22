Rakitic wants Barcelona stay but is 'open to anything'

Ivan Rakitic is keen to remain at Barcelona but admitted he is "open to anything" as he continues to be linked to a move away.

Croatia international Rakitic has two years left on his contract at Camp Nou and has reportedly been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential makeweight in a deal that would send Neymar back to Barca.

Inter are also said to have an interest in the 31-year-old, and although he does not intend to seek out an exit from Barcelona, he suggested he would be willing to consider it in the right circumstances.

"My idea is very clear, I want to stay at Barca. It's a situation I'm used to. It happened to me last year," Rakitic told a news conference ahead of Barcelona's Rakuten Cup meeting with Chelsea on Tuesday.

"I've spoken with the club and the coach and we have the same idea - for me to stay at Barca. We're open to everything, as always, but my intention is to stay.

"I have two more years on my contract and I want to keep enjoying myself at Barca.

"It doesn't annoy me. I know that football works like this and it makes me proud because if other teams want me it's because I'm doing things very well. I'm calm."