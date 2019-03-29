Pique: Messi is the biggest troll I know

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said superstar team-mate Lionel Messi is the "biggest troll" he knows.

Argentina and Barca's all-time leading goalscorer to go with his five Ballons d'Or and other honours, Messi is perceived to be a shy character.

However, Pique – who is often outspoken – made a revelation about the Barcelona captain.

"Messi has very ironic humour, he's one of the biggest trolls [I know]," Pique said on Movistar+ show 'La Resistencia'.

Messi has enjoyed another fine season for LaLiga champions Barca as they prepare to return to action following the international break.

The 31-year-old has scored 39 goals in all competitions this season, including a league-high 29 ahead of Saturday's derby against Espanyol.