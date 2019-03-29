Our values cannot be measured in euros - Espanyol hit back at Pique

Espanyol have said their values "cannot be measured in Euros" after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique claimed he has more money than their budget for the season.

Ahead of their meeting at Camp Nou on Saturday, Pique told Movistar+ show 'La Resistencia': "I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year. Nope, not just €57million, it's plenty more than that."

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde described the comment as "light-hearted" but Espanyol have taken to social media with a pointed message towards Pique.

The post highlighted their values and referenced the tribute their supporters make in the 21st minute to former captain Daniel Jarque, who died of a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 26.

The statement read: "Our fans. The team that gives their all every day. 119 years of history. The 21st minute. The academy. Respect for our rivals. A blue and white heart. These are our assets and values and they cannot be measured in euros."

Barcelona are 10 points clear at the LaLiga summit, while Espanyol are in 13th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.