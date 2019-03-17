Messi surpasses Xavi to record most Barcelona wins

Lionel Messi has played in more wins for Barcelona than any other player in the history of the club.

Messi was in inspirational form with a superb hat-trick as Barcelona won 4-1 at Real Betis to move 10 points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

On his 674th appearance for Barca - drawing him level with Andres Iniesta on their all-time list - Messi recorded his 477th victory for the club.

Sunday's success at the Benito Villamarin means Messi has now surpassed former team-mate Xavi, who previously held the record for Barca wins and is the only player to have made more appearances for the Catalan giants.

Messi's latest record comes at the end of a week that saw him produce a virtuoso display to send Barca into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He scored twice and provided two assists as Barca demolished Lyon 5-1 at Camp Nou to book a last-eight clash with Manchester United.