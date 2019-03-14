Coutinho: You never know that the future holds

Philippe Coutinho admitted his future may lie away from Barcelona after starring and scoring in a 5-1 victory over Lyon in the Champions League last 16.

Coutinho doubled the lead on Wednesday after Lionel Messi opened the scoring at Camp Nou as Barca reached the quarter-finals following a scoreless first leg away to Lyon last month.

The Brazilian playmaker finished a slick move involving compatriot Arthur and former Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez just after the half-hour mark, as Messi's double and goals from Gerard Pique and substitute Ousmane Dembele clinched a resounding victory.

Coutinho has struggled for form and consistency since his €142million arrival from Liverpool in January last year, prompting speculation of a move away and a return to the Premier League.

The Brazil international admitted his form has been below his own expectations as he refused to rule out an exit from the LaLiga champions.

"In the last few weeks, months even, I've not been playing well but I still want to improve," Coutinho said in quotes via The Mirror and The Metro.

"I came to Barcelona to give my best. I live for the moment. You never know what the future holds. I am happy with my performance today."

Coutinho has scored nine goals in all competitions this season – four of those coming in LaLiga for the league leaders.