Celta Vigo replace Cardoso with Escriba

Celta Vigo have announced Fran Escriba is to take over as head coach as the replacement for Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso took charge last November following the sacking of head coach Antonio Mohamed but Sunday's 1-0 loss at Eibar proved the final straw.

Celta have won only once since December 8, with the injury issues of star striker Iago Aspas contributing to their slide down the LaLiga table.

Escriba returns to LaLiga management after last taking charge of Villarreal between August 2016 and September 2017. He has also coached Elche and Getafe.

The 53-year-old's first game in charge will be at home to Champions League-chasing Real Betis before a trip to Real Madrid on March 16.

Celta are 17th in the LaLiga table, two points above the relegation zone, having only taken one point from their past four matches.