Casillas claims Zidane should not be criticised if Real Madrid fail to win LaLiga

Zinedine Zidane should be spared any blame if Real Madrid fail to win LaLiga this season, according to the club's former goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Madrid are two points behind leaders and city rivals Atletico ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Atleti travel to relegation-threatened Real Valladolid while Madrid are at home to seventh-placed Villarreal.

If Atleti are crowned LaLiga champions it means Madrid will end the season without a major trophy, and there has been speculation in Spain that Zidane will quit as head coach.

Casillas, however, claimed his former Madrid team-mate should not be vilified if they end up without any silverware this season, given his previous achievements.

Zidane has twice won LaLiga and landed a hat-trick of Champions League titles as Madrid boss in addition to winning the Supercopa, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup all on two occasions.

"Zidane can't be criticised for anything," Casillas, who made 510 LaLiga appearances for Madrid, told Radio Marca.

"What he has achieved is incredible, and is only in the reach of very few or even a single person.

"I would have preferred Real Madrid to be sat in first, but I hope that Real Valladolid can help us win this weekend. I wish everyone luck, but let's see if we have a little more ourselves and we can win LaLiga."