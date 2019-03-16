Athletic Bilbao 2 Atletico Madrid 0: Meek loss dents Atleti's title bid

Atletico Madrid rounded off a miserable week with a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao as Inaki Williams and substitute Kenan Kodro struck in the second half, boosting LaLiga leaders Barcelona's title bid.

Diego Simeone's side were dumped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Juventus on Tuesday, despite winning the first leg 2-0, and they fell to a second successive defeat at San Mames, meaning Barca will go seven points clear with victory over Real Betis on Sunday.

Atleti struggled in front of goal throughout the match but felt they should have had a penalty prior to going behind when Mikel San Jose thwarted Alvaro Morata, though nothing was given.

Jose Gimenez failed to clear his lines with 17 minutes remaining, allowing Williams to steer in substitute Inigo Cordoba's cross, with Kodro completing the win just 27 seconds after coming on in the 85th minute.