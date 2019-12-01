Phoenix prevail after controversial penalty as Sydney FC go top of A-League

Wellington Phoenix profited from a contentious penalty as they came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Adelaide United on Sunday.

Liberato Cacace went down under the barest of touches from George Blackwood and referee Adam Fielding pointed to the spot, enabling Ulises Davila to convert the 71st-minute winner.

A VAR review cleared the decision as Wellington took a decisive lead four minutes after David Ball got their equaliser, the English striker having squeezed a shot through Paul Izzo.

Though underwhelming for much of the match, Adelaide had looked set to snatch all three points thanks to Nikola Mileusnic's superb sliced volley after half-time.

But the Reds were trailing within 15 minutes and failed to deny Ufuk Talay's team a second successive win, which lifts Wellington off the foot of the A-League table.

Third-placed Adelaide are six points adrift of new leaders Sydney FC, who claimed a clinical 2-0 triumph on the road against Western United.

Adam Le Fondre netted both goals from Alexander Baumjohann assists to lead Steve Corica's men two points clear of Melbourne City.

The diminutive striker headed in a 27th-minute corner and completed the scoring following a fast break in first-half stoppage time.

United attempted 22 shots in total but have now failed to score amid a three-game losing streak.